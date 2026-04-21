AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Volvo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB Volvo from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded AB Volvo from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AB Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

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AB Volvo Stock Performance

VLVLY opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 23.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

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