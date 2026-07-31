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ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY) Shares Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
ABB logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • ABB shares jumped 7.5% to $99.01 in Friday trading, reaching an intraday high of $99.44, although volume was 98% below the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans toward “Hold”: the consensus target is $58.00, with ratings spanning Strong Buy to Sell.
  • ABB’s latest quarter included revenue of $9.47 billion, above expectations, but EPS of $0.66 missed the $0.79 consensus estimate by $0.13.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.01. 7,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 370,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB

ABB Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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