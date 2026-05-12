Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.97 and last traded at $82.5820, with a volume of 16248688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $116,580,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,640,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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