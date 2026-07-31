AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.840-3.880 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AbbVie's conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution lifted revenue 10.2% to nearly $17 billion and adjusted EPS to $3.65, beating expectations. AbbVie raised full-year revenue guidance by $300 million to approximately $67.6 billion and increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07.

lifted revenue 10.2% to nearly $17 billion and adjusted EPS to $3.65, beating expectations. AbbVie raised full-year revenue guidance by $300 million to approximately $67.6 billion and increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07. Immunology and neuroscience remained key growth engines, led by SKYRIZI sales of $5.5 billion, up 24%, and RINVOQ sales above $2.5 billion, up 23.7%; neuroscience revenue grew about 20%. Management expects further SKYRIZI momentum from a potential U.S. approval of subcutaneous Crohn’s induction dosing later this year.

AbbVie highlighted multiple pipeline and business-development catalysts, including the planned Apogee acquisition, European approvals for RINVOQ in vitiligo and alopecia areata, expected U.S. approval decisions for tavapadone, and progress across oncology ADCs and immunology combinations.

The Apogee transaction is expected to close in the third quarter and will dilute 2026 EPS by an estimated $0.14, while increasing R&D spending and interest expense. AbbVie plans to use interim financing and issue long-term debt, targeting a return to two-times net leverage within two to three years.

Oncology revenue declined 2.4% operationally, primarily due to expected IMBRUVICA pressure from IRA pricing and competition, while aesthetics revenue fell 0.9% as JUVÉDERM sales declined 6.6%. HUMIRA sales also fell 36.1% because of biosimilar competition.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.33. 7,251,186 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,380. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $267.47.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,916 shares of the company's stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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