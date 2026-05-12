AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 2.5% - Here's What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.32 and last traded at $207.8320. 6,657,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,108,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.78.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $367.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 911.57% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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