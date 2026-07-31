AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 2.4% - Should You Sell?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $247.00 and last traded at $251.33. 7,231,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,021,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.41.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company's stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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