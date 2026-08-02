Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

ABVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $136.00 price target on Abivax in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abivax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abivax by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abivax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Abivax by 319.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 201,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abivax in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Abivax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abivax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Abivax Company Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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