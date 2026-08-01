Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acco Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.53 million. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.74%.Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acco Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Acco Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 186,110 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 176,209 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acco Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Acco Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Acco Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACCO Brands earned $0.29 per share in the second quarter, exceeding the $0.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.28 a year earlier. Revenue also surpassed expectations at $415.1 million versus the $402.5 million estimate. Acco Brands Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ACCO Brands earned in the second quarter, exceeding the $0.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.28 a year earlier. Revenue also surpassed expectations at versus the $402.5 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $0.87 to $0.91 brackets or exceeds the current consensus estimate of $0.87, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion is in line with expectations. ACCO Brands Reports Second Quarter Results

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of brackets or exceeds the current consensus estimate of $0.87, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion is in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted a 4.76% net margin and 12.58% return on equity. Its valuation remains relatively low, with a reported P/E ratio of approximately 5.4, although debt remains a consideration with debt-to-equity of 1.25.

The company posted a 4.76% net margin and 12.58% return on equity. Its valuation remains relatively low, with a reported P/E ratio of approximately 5.4, although debt remains a consideration with debt-to-equity of 1.25. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.17 to $0.21 has a midpoint of $0.19, below the $0.21 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $379.9 million to $391.4 million is broadly near expectations, but the softer profit outlook likely explains the stock’s weakness following the results. ACCO Brands Earnings Report and Conference Call

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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