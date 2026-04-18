ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACR. Weiss Ratings cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.50.

Get ACR alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,041.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 135.18, a current ratio of 135.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $114,972.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 746,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,499,211.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,986 shares of company stock valued at $599,341. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company's stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,300 shares of the company's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACRES Commercial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACRES Commercial Realty wasn't on the list.

While ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here