Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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