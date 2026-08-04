Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Adidas from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Adidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adidas has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Adidas had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Adidas will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Adidas were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adidas Company Profile

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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