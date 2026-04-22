ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.2250.

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Down 1.6%

ADT stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP David A. Scott purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,056. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 54.3% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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