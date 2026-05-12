ADT (NYSE:ADT) Director Purchases $250,411.50 in Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. This trade represents a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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ADT Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,548,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ADT's payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 151.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,887,288 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $262,054,000 after buying an additional 3,529,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ADT by 43.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,714 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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