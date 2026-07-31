Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Up 6.5% - Should You Buy?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $304.53 and last traded at $292.0950. Approximately 314,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 812,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.26.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here