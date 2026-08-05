Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) "Sector Perform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $540.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $535.97.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $34.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,727,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,166,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $516.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.63. The firm has a market cap of $788.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.60 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD reported record second-quarter revenue of $11.54 billion , up 50.1% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.66 exceeded the $1.62 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, and gross margin improved to 56%. AMD Q2 earnings report

AMD reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 50.1% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.66 exceeded the $1.62 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, and gross margin improved to 56%. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus estimate. Executives also said data-center growth should accelerate late in 2026 and could more than double in 2027 as the Helios rack-scale AI platform ramps. AMD Q2 earnings call points to faster data center growth

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus estimate. Executives also said data-center growth should accelerate late in 2026 and could more than double in 2027 as the Helios rack-scale AI platform ramps. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained bullish. Wedbush reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $600 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $700 target, and Susquehanna raised its target to $550, citing accelerating AI-GPU and data-center demand. Analyst raises AMD price target

Several analysts remained bullish. Wedbush reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $600 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $700 target, and Susquehanna raised its target to $550, citing accelerating AI-GPU and data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: AMD said server-CPU demand is strong enough to pressure supply, with management expecting improved conditions and stronger growth in 2027. Partnerships with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are also intended to improve software optimization on AMD’s platform, potentially strengthening its AI ecosystem.

AMD said server-CPU demand is strong enough to pressure supply, with management expecting improved conditions and stronger growth in 2027. Partnerships with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are also intended to improve software optimization on AMD’s platform, potentially strengthening its AI ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: The earnings and guidance beats were viewed as modest relative to AMD’s elevated expectations after a substantial rally. Investors wanted clearer evidence that AI spending will translate into faster near-term growth and a larger Helios contribution. AMD falls as investors seek bigger AI payoff

The earnings and guidance beats were viewed as modest relative to AMD’s elevated expectations after a substantial rally. Investors wanted clearer evidence that AI spending will translate into faster near-term growth and a larger Helios contribution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts raised concerns about the margin outlook, the cost of building and deploying AI infrastructure, and AMD’s valuation, including a reported P/E above 150. Competitive pressure from Nvidia was highlighted after SpaceX said it plans to use Nvidia chips exclusively for future AI infrastructure. Three reasons AMD stock is falling

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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