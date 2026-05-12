Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $469.22 and last traded at $458.79, with a volume of 45972511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.19.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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