Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $518.58, but opened at $484.50. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $494.00, with a volume of 14,178,635 shares trading hands.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD reported record second-quarter revenue of $11.54 billion , up 50.1% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.66 exceeded the $1.62 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, and gross margin improved to 56%. AMD Q2 earnings report

AMD reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 50.1% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $1.66 exceeded the $1.62 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, and gross margin improved to 56%. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus estimate. Executives also said data-center growth should accelerate late in 2026 and could more than double in 2027 as the Helios rack-scale AI platform ramps. AMD Q2 earnings call points to faster data center growth

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus estimate. Executives also said data-center growth should accelerate late in 2026 and could more than double in 2027 as the Helios rack-scale AI platform ramps. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained bullish. Wedbush reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $600 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $700 target, and Susquehanna raised its target to $550, citing accelerating AI-GPU and data-center demand. Analyst raises AMD price target

Several analysts remained bullish. Wedbush reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $600 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $700 target, and Susquehanna raised its target to $550, citing accelerating AI-GPU and data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: AMD said server-CPU demand is strong enough to pressure supply, with management expecting improved conditions and stronger growth in 2027. Partnerships with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are also intended to improve software optimization on AMD’s platform, potentially strengthening its AI ecosystem.

AMD said server-CPU demand is strong enough to pressure supply, with management expecting improved conditions and stronger growth in 2027. Partnerships with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are also intended to improve software optimization on AMD’s platform, potentially strengthening its AI ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: The earnings and guidance beats were viewed as modest relative to AMD’s elevated expectations after a substantial rally. Investors wanted clearer evidence that AI spending will translate into faster near-term growth and a larger Helios contribution. AMD falls as investors seek bigger AI payoff

The earnings and guidance beats were viewed as modest relative to AMD’s elevated expectations after a substantial rally. Investors wanted clearer evidence that AI spending will translate into faster near-term growth and a larger Helios contribution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts raised concerns about the margin outlook, the cost of building and deploying AI infrastructure, and AMD’s valuation, including a reported P/E above 150. Competitive pressure from Nvidia was highlighted after SpaceX said it plans to use Nvidia chips exclusively for future AI infrastructure. Three reasons AMD stock is falling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $535.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $797.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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