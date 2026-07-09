Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.7% - What's Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $559.50 and last traded at $546.72. 26,689,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 37,226,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.41.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $891.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $482.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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