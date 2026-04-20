Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 3,145,207 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $33,244,837.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,273,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,707,132.08. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $21,911,952.72.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $814,003.19.

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Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,786,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,732. Redwire Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Redwire

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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