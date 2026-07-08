AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $67.3940, with a volume of 55679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,437,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here