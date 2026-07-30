Aemetis (AMTX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $67.6870 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aemetis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aemetis by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 206.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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