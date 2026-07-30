Aflac (AFL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $4.1066 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aflac Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AFL opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Aflac has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $130.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 63,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $7,441,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,169,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,044,133,662.20. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 744,916 shares of company stock valued at $87,118,632 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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