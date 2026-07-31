AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.1111.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

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Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 406,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,476,417. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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