Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,466,401 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 4,382,180 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,636,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,783,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,497,470,000 after buying an additional 3,462,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,920,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,705 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $194,195,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,341,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Further Reading

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