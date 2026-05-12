Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $91,335.09 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $91,335.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,386.40. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $1,565,359.25.

On Friday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40.

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Airbnb Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.48. 4,418,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,676. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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