Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.82 and last traded at $134.7860. Approximately 15,882,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,570,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,126,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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