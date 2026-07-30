Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 844,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,048,558.36. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,445,994 shares in the company, valued at $290,126,880.22. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,041,543 shares of company stock valued at $67,594,674. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,081 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,677 shares of the company's stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 200,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The business had revenue of $126.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

More Alkami Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkami Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 15.9% year over year to $129.8 million, exceeding the $128.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.4 million from $11.9 million a year earlier, while the GAAP net loss narrowed to $8.9 million from $13.6 million. Alkami Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 15.9% year over year to $129.8 million, exceeding the $128.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.4 million from $11.9 million a year earlier, while the GAAP net loss narrowed to $8.9 million from $13.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Alkami expanded its partnership with Plaid through a pre-built integration that lets financial institutions provide external-account linking, consolidated transaction visibility and enhanced financial-data tools. The offering could improve Alkami’s platform value and support customer retention and sales. Alkami Expands Partnership with Plaid

Alkami expanded its partnership with Plaid through a pre-built integration that lets financial institutions provide external-account linking, consolidated transaction visibility and enhanced financial-data tools. The offering could improve Alkami’s platform value and support customer retention and sales. Neutral Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $132.7 million to $134.2 million, broadly near expectations, and maintained full-year revenue guidance of $528 million to $531 million, also close to the $529.7 million consensus estimate.

Management projected third-quarter revenue of $132.7 million to $134.2 million, broadly near expectations, and maintained full-year revenue guidance of $528 million to $531 million, also close to the $529.7 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share fell short of the $0.19 consensus estimate, despite revenue outperforming expectations. Earnings were also below the $0.13 reported a year earlier, which likely drove the negative investor reaction. Alkami Technology Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share fell short of the $0.19 consensus estimate, despite revenue outperforming expectations. Earnings were also below the $0.13 reported a year earlier, which likely drove the negative investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Gross margins contracted: GAAP gross margin declined to 56.8% from 58.6%, while non-GAAP gross margin fell to 63.0% from 65.1%. The combination of weaker margins and the earnings miss may overshadow the company’s revenue growth and EBITDA improvement.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami's platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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