Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages have commented on DRTS. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,262,520. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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