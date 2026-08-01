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Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Alpha Tau Medical logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Eight brokerages give Alpha Tau Medical an average “Hold” rating, with five buys, one hold and two sells. The average 12-month price target is $12.60.
  • Shares opened at $11.79, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.06 billion, after trading between $2.87 and $14.11 over the past year. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share, missing estimates by $0.13.
  • Insiders sold 112,270 shares worth about $1.27 million over the past 90 days, while insiders retain a 39.5% ownership stake. Institutional investors own a relatively small 2.65% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages have commented on DRTS. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,262,520. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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