Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $470.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Pivotal Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $379.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $388.56.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $341.91 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $363.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.23. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.06 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 38,409.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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