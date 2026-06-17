Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $360.23 and last traded at $362.10. 15,686,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,147,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is getting credit for AI momentum, with reports highlighting that its AI spending, Gemini-powered Search, and Google Cloud growth could strengthen the bull case if those investments continue to translate into higher revenue and enterprise adoption.

Alphabet is getting credit for AI momentum, with reports highlighting that its AI spending, Gemini-powered Search, and Google Cloud growth could strengthen the bull case if those investments continue to translate into higher revenue and enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Google unveiled a new $99.99 smart home speaker built for Gemini, signaling a push to refresh hardware and expand AI features across consumer products. Google bets on Gemini to reinvent the smart home speaker

Google unveiled a new $99.99 smart home speaker built for Gemini, signaling a push to refresh hardware and expand AI features across consumer products. Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s multi-year partnership with Google Cloud adds another high-profile enterprise customer for Alphabet’s cloud and AI stack, reinforcing demand for its infrastructure and AI services. HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage

HSBC’s multi-year partnership with Google Cloud adds another high-profile enterprise customer for Alphabet’s cloud and AI stack, reinforcing demand for its infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s Android 17 rollout and related Gemini feature upgrades show continued product development, but these updates are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Android 17 launches with new multitasking tools as Google expands Gemini features

Alphabet’s Android 17 rollout and related Gemini feature upgrades show continued product development, but these updates are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Google’s AI Futures Fund involvement and seed grants tied to Google.org support broader ecosystem development, but these are more strategic than immediately material to earnings.

Google’s AI Futures Fund involvement and seed grants tied to Google.org support broader ecosystem development, but these are more strategic than immediately material to earnings. Negative Sentiment: Britain’s competition watchdog imposed new rules requiring Google to be more transparent and fair in search rankings, adding to global regulatory scrutiny and raising the risk of future compliance burdens or additional remedies. UK regulator sets out conduct requirements for Google's search services

Britain’s competition watchdog imposed new rules requiring Google to be more transparent and fair in search rankings, adding to global regulatory scrutiny and raising the risk of future compliance burdens or additional remedies. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is also being driven by concerns about Alphabet’s heavy AI capital spending, competition, and valuation, which is keeping enthusiasm in check even with strong business trends.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after buying an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here