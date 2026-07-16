Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $351.67 and last traded at $353.81. 23,340,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,489,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.21.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a $445 price target , reinforcing bullish expectations for Alphabet’s cloud and AI growth.

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , reinforcing bullish expectations for Alphabet’s cloud and AI growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other analysts highlighted strong cloud momentum and AI margins, suggesting Alphabet could benefit from accelerating monetization ahead of earnings.

Bank of America and other analysts highlighted strong cloud momentum and AI margins, suggesting Alphabet could benefit from accelerating monetization ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett said he personally initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet investment, which has added credibility to the bull case and helped support the stock recently.

Warren Buffett said he personally initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet investment, which has added credibility to the bull case and helped support the stock recently. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet continues to add AI product features, including avatar tools in Google Vids and app integrations in AI Mode, which show product progress but may not move the stock immediately.

Alphabet continues to add AI product features, including avatar tools in Google Vids and app integrations in AI Mode, which show product progress but may not move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and earnings-watch articles are keeping attention on next week’s results, especially cloud growth and capital spending.

Analyst previews and earnings-watch articles are keeping attention on next week’s results, especially cloud growth and capital spending. Negative Sentiment: The European Union issued new rules requiring Google to share search data and open Android to rival AI companies, increasing regulatory pressure and potentially limiting Alphabet’s platform advantage.

The European Union issued new rules requiring Google to share search data and open Android to rival AI companies, increasing regulatory pressure and potentially limiting Alphabet’s platform advantage. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU court and antitrust-related headlines, along with concerns about AI safety and delayed model rollout, add to regulatory and execution risk.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $383.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $368.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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