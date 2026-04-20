Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $334.63 and last traded at $335.40. Approximately 12,838,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,214,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.40.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average of $302.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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