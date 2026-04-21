Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $329.63 and last traded at $330.47. Approximately 14,433,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,124,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.40.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $375 (from $348), citing Cloud strength and easing ad-fear around AI — a bullish signal that supports upside into Google Cloud Next and upcoming earnings. Read More.

UBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $375 (from $348), citing Cloud strength and easing ad-fear around AI — a bullish signal that supports upside into Google Cloud Next and upcoming earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Google is unveiling new inference-focused TPUs and building an AI chip supply chain (multi-vendor strategy). If adoption scales, this can improve Google Cloud margins and differentiate its enterprise AI offering — a structural positive for revenue and long-term margin expansion. Read More.

Google is unveiling new inference-focused TPUs and building an AI chip supply chain (multi-vendor strategy). If adoption scales, this can improve Google Cloud margins and differentiate its enterprise AI offering — a structural positive for revenue and long-term margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morningstar is in advanced talks to lease ~300k sq ft in the Thompson Center where Google is rehabbing space — a sign Alphabet can monetize or repurpose large real estate projects and reduce execution risk on its $300M-plus redevelopment. Read More.

Morningstar is in advanced talks to lease ~300k sq ft in the Thompson Center where Google is rehabbing space — a sign Alphabet can monetize or repurpose large real estate projects and reduce execution risk on its $300M-plus redevelopment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell to co-develop AI chips have moved related suppliers (Marvell up, Broadcom down). The reports are unconfirmed / disputed by analysts, so market impact remains uncertain. Read More.

Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell to co-develop AI chips have moved related suppliers (Marvell up, Broadcom down). The reports are unconfirmed / disputed by analysts, so market impact remains uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s multi-billion stake in SpaceX reminds investors of sizable non-core asset value tied to a potential 2026 SpaceX IPO — a long-term positive for NAV but not an immediate liquidity driver. Read More.

Alphabet’s multi-billion stake in SpaceX reminds investors of sizable non-core asset value tied to a potential 2026 SpaceX IPO — a long-term positive for NAV but not an immediate liquidity driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large reported 13F moves (Cardano Risk Management showing dramatic GOOG/GOOGL reductions in filings) create headline selling risk; filings may include parse or timing noise, but such prints can pressure shares near a high. Read More.

Large reported 13F moves (Cardano Risk Management showing dramatic GOOG/GOOGL reductions in filings) create headline selling risk; filings may include parse or timing noise, but such prints can pressure shares near a high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director John L. Hennessy disclosed a small sale (1,050 shares). It's modest versus company size but adds to negative intraday signals for some traders. Read More.

Insider selling: Director John L. Hennessy disclosed a small sale (1,050 shares). It's modest versus company size but adds to negative intraday signals for some traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Google leaders are increasingly anxious about losing the AI coding/tools race signal execution risk on some developer-facing products; such sentiment can amplify short-term caution among AI/tech investors. Read More.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $306.20 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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