Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. KeyCorp's price objective points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.92.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $174.38 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $372.47 and its 200 day moving average is $336.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is drawing bullish attention from analysts and investors after its strong recent earnings, with commentary pointing to about 10% upside and continued confidence in the stock’s long-term AI and cloud growth story.

Alphabet is drawing bullish attention from analysts and investors after its strong recent earnings, with commentary pointing to about 10% upside and continued confidence in the stock’s long-term AI and cloud growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Alphabet’s AI advantage, noting its broad distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud, and custom chips as a key reason it can turn AI spending into profits.

Several articles highlighted Alphabet’s AI advantage, noting its broad distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud, and custom chips as a key reason it can turn AI spending into profits. Positive Sentiment: Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides into four more major cities adds another sign that Alphabet’s “other bets” are scaling and could create additional long-term value.

Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides into four more major cities adds another sign that Alphabet’s “other bets” are scaling and could create additional long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Google Search also posted record queries during World Cup activity, underscoring that core search usage remains extremely strong even as AI competition intensifies.

Google Search also posted record queries during World Cup activity, underscoring that core search usage remains extremely strong even as AI competition intensifies. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet was included in coverage of stocks benefiting from massive AI infrastructure spending, reflecting optimism that cloud and data-center demand will continue supporting growth.

Alphabet was included in coverage of stocks benefiting from massive AI infrastructure spending, reflecting optimism that cloud and data-center demand will continue supporting growth. Neutral Sentiment: Google will now disclose which ads were created with AI, a transparency move that may help users and regulators but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings.

Google will now disclose which ads were created with AI, a transparency move that may help users and regulators but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet received a “Moderate Buy” average rating from brokerages, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not aggressively bullish.

Alphabet received a “Moderate Buy” average rating from brokerages, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not aggressively bullish. Negative Sentiment: Britain designated Google and other cloud providers as “critical third parties,” placing them under direct regulatory oversight to protect financial stability, which could increase compliance burden and scrutiny.

Britain designated Google and other cloud providers as “critical third parties,” placing them under direct regulatory oversight to protect financial stability, which could increase compliance burden and scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Google is appealing an Indian court ruling over its ads platform, creating another legal and regulatory overhang for its advertising business.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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