Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.7759.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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