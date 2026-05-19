Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $982,611.78 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,231,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,059,730. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $235.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several high-profile investors and analysts are backing Amazon, including reports that billionaire David Tepper doubled his stake and ARK Invest added shares, reinforcing the view that institutional money still sees upside in AMZN. Article Title

Several high-profile investors and analysts are backing Amazon, including reports that billionaire David Tepper doubled his stake and ARK Invest added shares, reinforcing the view that institutional money still sees upside in AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services continues to deepen its AI and cloud ecosystem, with new collaborations from FIS and AVEVA, plus more commentary that AWS and Amazon’s AI chips are emerging as a major long-term growth driver. Article Title

Amazon Web Services continues to deepen its AI and cloud ecosystem, with new collaborations from FIS and AVEVA, plus more commentary that AWS and Amazon’s AI chips are emerging as a major long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is also benefiting from optimism around AI and retail monetization, with articles highlighting stronger demand for Trainium chips, Alexa+ and Fire TV upgrades, and long-term “dominant AI” potential. Article Title

Amazon is also benefiting from optimism around AI and retail monetization, with articles highlighting stronger demand for Trainium chips, Alexa+ and Fire TV upgrades, and long-term “dominant AI” potential. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is drawing attention as investors debate whether the stock can sustain its recent rally, with some commentary calling it expensive after its run-up while others see room for much higher targets. Article Title

Amazon is drawing attention as investors debate whether the stock can sustain its recent rally, with some commentary calling it expensive after its run-up while others see room for much higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit tied to tariff cost claims, adding a legal overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the case gains traction. Article Title

Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit tied to tariff cost claims, adding a legal overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the case gains traction. Negative Sentiment: Separate headlines about Amazon ending support for older Kindles may create some customer frustration, though this is likely a smaller issue for the stock than AWS and AI developments. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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