Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $332.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.29.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $245.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and major earnings beat: Amazon reported revenue of $200.6 billion, up approximately 20% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share reached $5.75 versus the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Amazon reported revenue of $200.6 billion, up approximately 20% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share reached $5.75 versus the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS growth validates AI investments: AWS revenue jumped 37% to $42.2 billion, its fastest growth in more than four years and ahead of expectations. New cloud arrangements with Meta and OpenAI, along with strong enterprise AI demand, reinforced the view that Amazon is beginning to monetize its heavy infrastructure spending. Amazon jumps as AWS growth soothes fears over rising AI spending

AWS revenue jumped 37% to $42.2 billion, its fastest growth in more than four years and ahead of expectations. New cloud arrangements with Meta and OpenAI, along with strong enterprise AI demand, reinforced the view that Amazon is beginning to monetize its heavy infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and retail also contributed: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while North American sales increased 16%, suggesting that Amazon’s profit growth is not dependent solely on AWS. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2 For AI, Advertising Revenue Climbs

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while North American sales increased 16%, suggesting that Amazon’s profit growth is not dependent solely on AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Baird lifted its target to $310, JPMorgan to $365, and Bank of America to $320, citing accelerating AWS growth, AI momentum, and potential margin expansion. Citi maintained its Buy rating and $325 target. J.P. Morgan Amazon price target

Baird lifted its target to $310, JPMorgan to $365, and Bank of America to $320, citing accelerating AWS growth, AI momentum, and potential margin expansion. Citi maintained its Buy rating and $325 target. Neutral Sentiment: Zoox reached a regulatory milestone: Amazon’s autonomous-vehicle unit received approval to begin limited paid robotaxi rides, providing a potential long-term growth option but little immediate earnings impact. Amazon's Zoox wins first US approval for paid robotaxis

Amazon’s autonomous-vehicle unit received approval to begin limited paid robotaxi rides, providing a potential long-term growth option but little immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Capital spending remains the key risk: Amazon’s approximately $220 billion 2026 spending plan and reported AI-related cost overruns could pressure free cash flow. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $197 billion to $202 billion also came in below the $204.6 billion analyst consensus, tempering the otherwise bullish outlook.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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