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Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark raised its price target on Amazon to $370 (from $275) and kept a buy rating, implying roughly a 43% upside, while other brokers also lifted targets and the consensus price target sits near $301.84.
  • Amazon delivered a Q1 "double beat" — $2.78 EPS vs. $1.62 expected and $181.5B revenue vs. $177.0B expected — with AWS accelerating (~28%), driving analyst optimism and target upgrades.
  • Near-term risks include rising AI-related capex and chip/memory costs, potential EU regulatory pressure on cloud/AI, and notable insider selling, which could increase volatility despite the strong quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $275.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Benchmark's price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company's current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $259.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $183.85 and a 1-year high of $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 “double beat”: EPS and revenue topped Street estimates and AWS revenue accelerated (~28%), driving the upside and confidence in the AI-driven cloud recovery. Business Wire: Q1 results
  • Positive Sentiment: OpenAI models/partnership expansion and rapid Bedrock integration broaden AWS’s AI product set — a strategic distribution win that could drive higher‑margin cloud sales. FT: OpenAI expands Amazon deal
  • Positive Sentiment: Brokers lifted price targets and reiterated buys after the print (multiple banks raising targets into the $300+ range), signaling strong analyst conviction on AWS/AI momentum. TipRanks: Analyst reactions
  • Neutral Sentiment: Published Q2 revenue guide is above consensus (range raised), which supports top‑line momentum but sets high expectations for the current quarter. Q1 slide deck / guidance
  • Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s internal AI chip efforts (Trainium/Graviton) and large backlog ($200B+ range reported) are a longer‑term revenue/cost lever — potentially transformative but capital‑intensive. Business Insider: Trainium/backlog
  • Negative Sentiment: Heavy AI capex and rising memory/chip prices: management flagged higher capital spending and supply‑cost pressure that could weigh on near‑term margins and free cash flow. Benzinga: Jassy on chip prices & capex
  • Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: EU signaled plans to target cloud/AI under new Big Tech rules, which could raise compliance costs or constrain commercial flexibility in Europe. Reuters: EU to target cloud/AI
  • Negative Sentiment: Positioning risk / crowding: analysts warn of a possible post‑earnings unwind even after a strong report — crowded long positioning can amplify short‑term volatility. TipRanks: retail investor caution
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed (director sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan) — routine but watched by some investors as near‑term supply. InsiderTrades: director sale

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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