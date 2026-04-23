Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at Arete Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Arete Research from $285.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Arete Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.04.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $254.89. 3,947,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,232,180. Amazon.com has a one year low of $178.85 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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