Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $266.63 and last traded at $267.22. 29,221,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,390,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.13.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is getting renewed enthusiasm for its AI strategy after unveiling “Alexa for Shopping” and replacing Rufus, a move seen as strengthening its e-commerce moat and improving the shopping experience. Amazon ditches Rufus chatbot, launches Alexa shopping agent in AI strategy pivot

Amazon is getting renewed enthusiasm for its AI strategy after unveiling and replacing Rufus, a move seen as strengthening its e-commerce moat and improving the shopping experience. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon as a major AI infrastructure winner, with bullish commentary pointing to accelerating AWS demand, heavy capex tied to AI, and the company’s role in the hyperscaler spending boom. Amazon’s AI success sends stock racing toward US$3 trillion club

Several articles highlighted Amazon as a major AI infrastructure winner, with bullish commentary pointing to accelerating AWS demand, heavy capex tied to AI, and the company’s role in the hyperscaler spending boom. Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues expanding beyond retail, including growth in logistics, Whole Foods Daily Shop locations, and new business products like a small-business credit card, reinforcing a broader profit diversification story.

Amazon continues expanding beyond retail, including growth in logistics, Whole Foods Daily Shop locations, and new business products like a small-business credit card, reinforcing a broader profit diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain constructive, with upgrades and bullish notes saying Amazon’s AWS and AI positioning still leave room for further upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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