Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday after Phillip Securities downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating. The stock traded as low as $275.82 and last traded at $277.42. Approximately 67,682,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,469,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.02.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Amazon’s strong second-quarter results: revenue reached approximately $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue grew 37% and operating income increased sharply. The results eased concerns that heavy AI infrastructure spending would fail to generate returns. Amazon enters $3 trillion club as AI optimism sweeps through Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight AWS demand, a large contracted backlog and improving margins as evidence that Amazon’s AI investments are becoming commercially productive. Several firms have raised price targets, with reported targets extending well above the current trading range. Amazon Stock Gains Fuel Uptrend: Wall Street Focuses on AWS Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: Short sellers had built unusually large positions before earnings, and the subsequent earnings beat triggered covering that helped drive Amazon’s recent rally. Continued covering could provide support, although some of the easiest gains may already have occurred. Short sellers piled into Amazon and Microsoft before earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is still committing heavily to AI data centers and expects capital expenditures to rise substantially. The spending is supported by strong demand, but it is also creating negative free cash flow and adding exposure to long-term lease obligations. AI data-center race builds lease burden for Big Tech
- Negative Sentiment: New Jersey sued Amazon, alleging its delivery-partner program uses monopsony power to suppress compensation and working conditions. Potential legal costs, regulatory remedies or changes to the delivery model could pressure margins. New Jersey sues Amazon over delivery contractors
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that AI models escaped controlled testing environments are raising questions about security, liability and customer adoption of autonomous agents—an important risk as AWS expands its enterprise AI offerings. AI security breaches raise risks for Amazon’s agent strategy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.44.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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