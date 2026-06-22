Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $232.24 and last traded at $232.79. 65,009,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 48,232,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.39.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prime Day begins June 23 and analysts expect record online spending, which could provide a near-term boost to retail sales and sentiment around AMZN. Reuters article

Prime Day begins June 23 and analysts expect record online spending, which could provide a near-term boost to retail sales and sentiment around AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is adding AI features to shopping and expanding Alexa+ testing in India with Hindi support, reinforcing its consumer AI strategy and international growth potential. TechCrunch article

Amazon is adding AI features to shopping and expanding Alexa+ testing in India with Hindi support, reinforcing its consumer AI strategy and international growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong Q1 2026 results, including EPS far above expectations, AWS reacceleration, and a fast-growing AI chips business, supporting the long-term bull case. Motley Fool article

Recent commentary highlighted strong Q1 2026 results, including EPS far above expectations, AWS reacceleration, and a fast-growing AI chips business, supporting the long-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism remains high, with articles arguing Amazon could see meaningful upside over the next couple of years and even re-rate higher as consensus expectations rise. 24/7 Wall St. article

Investor optimism remains high, with articles arguing Amazon could see meaningful upside over the next couple of years and even re-rate higher as consensus expectations rise. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also drawing attention for AWS partnerships and operational updates, including lower-water-use data center messaging and new cloud deals, which are supportive but not immediate stock-moving catalysts. Benzinga article

Amazon is also drawing attention for AWS partnerships and operational updates, including lower-water-use data center messaging and new cloud deals, which are supportive but not immediate stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Amazon has been trading lower amid broader selloffs in hyperscaler stocks, with investors questioning whether heavy AI spending will pressure near-term margins and free cash flow. 24/7 Wall St. article

Amazon has been trading lower amid broader selloffs in hyperscaler stocks, with investors questioning whether heavy AI spending will pressure near-term margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One headwind is that Prime membership saturation may limit how much incremental growth Prime Day can still generate, making the event more of a demand test than a guaranteed growth driver. Business Insider article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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