Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

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Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $101.00 target price on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 400 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,623 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,808. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 9,856 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $660,943.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,495.90. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,428. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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