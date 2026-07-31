AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 725656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

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Key Stories Impacting AMC Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion , above the roughly $2.3 billion analyst consensus. The stronger outlook likely helped drive investor optimism and outweighed the quarterly miss. AMC Networks Q2 2026 earnings

Management projected fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately , above the roughly $2.3 billion analyst consensus. The stronger outlook likely helped drive investor optimism and outweighed the quarterly miss. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s recent advance placed it near its 52-week high, while trading volume reached roughly 1.34 million shares versus an average of about 487,000. The activity suggests the guidance update generated meaningful buying interest.

The stock’s recent advance placed it near its 52-week high, while trading volume reached roughly 1.34 million shares versus an average of about 487,000. The activity suggests the guidance update generated meaningful buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: AMC Networks reported second-quarter revenue of $547.5 million , modestly below the $555.7 million analyst estimate. Revenue declined 8.8% from the prior-year quarter, underscoring continued pressure on the company’s media business. AMC Networks reports second-quarter 2026 results

AMC Networks reported second-quarter revenue of , modestly below the $555.7 million analyst estimate. Revenue declined 8.8% from the prior-year quarter, underscoring continued pressure on the company’s media business. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at a $0.28-per-share loss, substantially worse than the expected $0.08 loss and down from earnings of $0.69 per share a year earlier. The earnings shortfall and declining revenue highlight ongoing profitability and cord-cutting challenges. AMC Networks misses second-quarter revenue estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMC Networks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 996,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 204,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,963 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc NASDAQ: AMCX is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company's core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

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