Amcor (AMCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $6.0717 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amcor Stock Up 0.4%

AMCR opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.92 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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