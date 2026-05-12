Amer Sports (AS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Amer Sports to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.8315 billion for the quarter. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amer Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $42.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. This trade represents a 42.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $428,883.28. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $956,673 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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