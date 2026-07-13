American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the payment services company's stock, up from their previous price target of $328.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock's current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $350.52 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.86. The company has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American Express by 350.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $373,998,000 after purchasing an additional 961,698 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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