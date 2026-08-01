American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James E. Sowell purchased 79,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,339,524.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,610,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,681,533. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mathis acquired 3,000 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,039.32. The trade was a 95.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,256 shares of company stock worth $2,400,973. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in American Integrity Insurance Group by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AII opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.14. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 27.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Integrity Insurance Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

Further Reading

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