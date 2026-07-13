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American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
American Realty Investors logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in American Realty Investors surged 221.6% in June, rising to 76,317 shares as of June 30. That equals about 5.1% of the float, with a short-interest ratio of 2.7 days.
  • Institutional buying increased as Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake by 44.9% in the first quarter, adding 876 shares to bring its total to 2,825 shares worth about $31,000.
  • The stock was trading near $20.74, below its 52-week high of $24.44 but well above its low of $12.42. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of -$0.03 on revenue of $12.34 million, and analysts currently have an average Sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 76,317 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the June 15th total of 23,733 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ARL opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.63. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 24.21%.The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised American Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARL

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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