American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 76,317 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the June 15th total of 23,733 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get ARL alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL - Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ARL opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.63. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 24.21%.The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised American Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARL

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Realty Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Realty Investors wasn't on the list.

While American Realty Investors currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here