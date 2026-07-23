Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.2857.

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A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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